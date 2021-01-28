“Buzzworthy Veterans” with Congressman John Rutherford, Michile McManamon, and Nick Howland

Each week on “Buzzworthy Veterans,” our host Ant Stroud talks to veterans who have been doing Buzzworthy things around the community. This week, Ant sits down with Congressman John Rutherford, Michele McManamon, and Nick Howland to discuss the Veterans Armed for Success Act.

John Rutherford (FL-04) is serving his third term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He sits on the House Appropriations Committee where he serves on three subcommittees: Homeland Security, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Transportation and Housing and Urban Development. To learn more, visit https://rutherford.house.gov.

The Fire Watch is Northeast Florida’s fight to end veteran suicide. They are uniting our War Fighters and allies to swiftly activate local assets, stand watch, and build a life-saving network. To date, no city, county, or state has systemically reduced its veteran suicide rate. This effort is the first of its kind in the country. To learn more, visit https://www.thefirewatch.org

Operation New Uniform™ (ONU), founded in 2014, has established itself as a trendsetter in the veteran service organization space. To learn more, visit https://onuvets.org.