“Buzzworthy Veterans” with Congressman John Rutherford



Each week on “Buzzworthy Veterans,” our host Ant Stroud talks to veterans who have been doing Buzzworthy things around the community. This week, Ant sits down with Congressman John Rutherford from Florida’s 4th congressional district.

John Rutherford (FL-04) is serving his third term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He sits on the House Appropriations Committee where he serves on three subcommittees: Homeland Security, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Transportation and Housing and Urban Development.

To learn more, visit https://rutherford.house.gov.