Each week on “Buzzworthy Veterans,” our host Ant Stroud talks to veterans who have been doing Buzzworthy things around the community. This week, Ant sits down with Izell Kirkpatrick from The Vision Center.

Dr. Izell Kirkpatrick is a pastor, life coach, business coach, business owner, and veteran. Izell served eight years in the United States Navy before starting his own companies.

To learn more, visit https://www.connectwithdrk.com.