“Buzzworthy Veterans” with Robert Nunley from Crimson Resolve

Each week on “Buzzworthy Veterans,” our host Ant Stroud talks to veterans who have been doing Buzzworthy things around the community. This week, Ant sits down with Robert Nunley from Crimson Resolve.

To learn more, visit https://www.crimsonresolve.com.

Short company description: Crimson Resolve provides various professional security services to organizations ranging from SMB to enterprise-sized. Focus is helping secure and protect organizations recognized as critical infrastructure by the DHS, although Crimson Resolve’s capabilities and experience extend to other business verticals. Services offered include penetration testing, risk assessment, secure architecture review, threat hunting, and more.

What Branch of Service are you or were you in and for how long?: United States Marine Corps. 4 years during initial enlistment, then recalled to duty for nearly an additional year.

What is or was your job in the military?: Light Armored Reconnaissance Scout

Why do you feel it’s important for people to know your business is a Veteran Owned business?: I have had the privilege to spend a large portion of the last two decades in a security-related role. The Marine Corps changed my life perspective, helped me mature and grow, and gave me a tremendous sense of love for my country. Crimson Resolve isn’t just another security company, but a group of professionals who are deeply passionate about their jobs and continuing to serve their country in necessary roles.

When leaving the service what was your biggest struggle?: Finding purpose was difficult. Adjusting to civilian life.

What resources for veterans did you find that helped you overcome that struggle?: I heard folks telling war stories 40, 50, 60 years after the facts. I decided my story hadn’t ended, and that I didn’t want to be “that guy.” That decision helped lead me to college, where I was able to confront a lot of personal issues–whether dealing with anxiety to speak in front of people, writing about or working on projects related to things I needed to deal with, or becoming engaged and fascinated by information security to a point of obsession and finding new purpose. College led to an interest, and sincere joy, in teaching, and I have been a professor for roughly five years now.