“Buzzworthy Veterans” with Ron Gamble from Veterans United Craft Brewery

Each week on “Buzzworthy Veterans,” our host Ant Stroud talks to veterans who have been doing Buzzworthy things around the community. This week, Ant sits down with Ron Gamble from Veterans United Craft Brewery.

Veterans United Craft Brewery is a veteran owned and operated organization that is located in Jacksonville.

To learn more, visit https://www.vubrew.com

Short company description: We are a veteran owned and operated brewery in Jacksonville.

What Branch of Service are you or were you in and for how long?: US Navy. 8 years active duty 4 years in the reserve.

What is or was your job in the military?: Naval Flight Officer flying S-3 Vikings from aircraft carriers. Based at Cecil Field and deployed aboard USS Forrestal from Mayport.

Why do you feel it’s important for people to know your business is a Veteran Owned business?: First, it inspires other veterans to be entrepreneurs and gives them an example of what other veterans have done after military service. Also, we are very active in the local community in helping to raise awareness to the service and sacrifice of our active duty military and veterans.

When leaving the service what was your biggest struggle?: Adjusting to how the work environment is very different than when I was in the Navy.

What resources for veterans did you find that helped you overcome that struggle?: At the time, there was very little support. Any support that I received was from family and friends.