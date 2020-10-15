“From the Sea Suite To the C-Suite” with Ant Stroud from The Ant Stroud Group

Each week on “From the Sea Suite To the C-Suite,” our host Nick Howland talks to veterans who have successfully transitioned from active duty to the business world. This week, Nick sat down with Ant Stroud from The Ant Stroud Group.

Based in sunny Jacksonville, Florida, the Ant Stroud Group is a real estate company specializing in the exciting Northeast Florida home market with a passion for helping military families with relocations, and veterans find their next home.

To learn more, please visit antstroudgroup.com

This episode is sponsored by The Fire Watch, Northeast Florida’s fight to end veteran suicide. They are uniting our War Fighters and allies to swiftly activate local assets, stand watch, and build a life-saving network. To date, no city, county, or state has systemically reduced its veteran suicide rate. This effort is the first of its kind in the country.