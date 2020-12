Each week on “From the Sea Suite To the C-Suite,” our host Nick Howland talks to veterans who have successfully transitioned from active duty to the business world. This week, Nick Howland sat down with Michael Roberts from Massage Intuition LLC.

Massage Intuition focuses on therapeutic massage. Their focus is to help people feel better and healthier in their daily life.

To learn more, visit https://jacksonvilletherapeuticmassage.com.