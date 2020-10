Each week on “From the Sea Suite To the C-Suite,” our host Nick Howland talks to veterans who have successfully transitioned from active duty to the business world. This week, Nick sat down with Steven Spickelmier from Spickelmier Insurance.

Steven served in the US Navy for 12 years as well as the Airfare for 14. Spickelmier Insurance was by founded by Jonathan Spickelmier, Steven’s son.

To learn more, please visit https://spickelmierinsurance.com.