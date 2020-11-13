“From the Sea Suite to the C-Suite” with Ty Jones from Aeronerd Aviation

Each week on “From the Sea Suite To the C-Suite,” our host Nick Howland talks to veterans who have successfully transitioned from active duty to the business world. This week, Nick Howland sat down with Ty Jones from Aeronerd Aviation.

Aeronerd Aviation works close with Aeromoto Training LLC located in Palm Coast Florida that has been training pilots for over 10 years! All instruction given and training content created under Aeronerd Aviation is from highly qualified and trained flight instructors with many years of experience!

To learn more, visit https://www.aeronerdaviation.com.