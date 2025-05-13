Video Champions with Dennis Cieri of New York City Independent Film Festival

Welcome to “Video Champions”! Prepare to be transported into the dynamic world of digital video, where our host takes you on an electrifying journey alongside remote guests who are the masters of visual storytelling and content creation. Today our host, Howard Wolpoff and Andrew Cardy spoke with Dennis Cieri of New York City Independent Film Festival.

The New York City Independent Film Festival was just voted the second-best film festival in New York City by Secret New York City https://secretnyc.co/best-nyc-film-festivals/. We are second only to TriBeCa! Having a budget a fraction of TriBeCa’s this is a real honor. We are thrilled! We couldn’t do it without you and your films, so we thank you for your support. This honor make us very proud of our work.

The 17th Annual New York City Independent Film Festival will be held From June 3 to 8, 2025 at the Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036.

