Video Champions with Eric Lee of Eric Lee Productions, Inc.



Welcome to “Video Champions”! Prepare to be transported into the dynamic world of digital video, where our host takes you on an electrifying journey alongside remote guests who are masters of visual storytelling and content creation. Today our host, Howard Wolpoff spoke with Eric Lee of Eric Lee Productions.

Eric Lee

CEO / Voice Talent – Producer – Writer at Eric Lee Productions, Inc.

Website Address: https://www.ericleeproductions.com



Short company description:

Providing complete voiceover, audio/video production and scriptwriting services.

How do you measure the success of a video campaign beyond views and likes?

An increase in the client’s website traffic … and sales from those connections.

Can you discuss a video project that faced challenges during production and how you overcame them?

I was hired to write a 30-minute video script. After that was complete, the client said, “Would you also produce this for us? We don’t know how.” I instantly became the executive producer, casting agent, site and talent coordinator, 5-day video shoot director, paymaster and client liaison

What’s the key to creating video content that not only grabs attention but also drives engagement?

The first 10 seconds needs to make a strong emotional connection with the viewer. Humor is often a great tool to accomplish that.

With the rise of short-form vieo platforms, how do you decide the right format for specific audiences?

Shooting 1:1 video works well across multiple social media platforms. What helps most is knowing the EXACT platforms where the video will be placed and the audience demographics.

