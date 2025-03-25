Video Champions with Patrick Rafferty of RaffertyWeiss Media



Welcome to “Video Champions”! Prepare to be transported into the dynamic world of digital video, where our host takes you on an electrifying journey alongside remote guests who are masters of visual storytelling and content creation. Today our host, Howard Wolpoff spoke with Patrick Rafferty of RaffertyWeiss Media.

Patrick Rafferty

Owner/Producer at RaffertyWeiss Media

Website Address: raffertyweiss.com



Short company description:

RaffertyWeiss Media is a full-service video and multimedia production services company. We have a 25-year track record of delivering innovative and impactful communications content for a diverse array of clients and partners—from major public and private companies, PR and advertising agencies, to educational institutions and local, state, and federal governments.

How do you measure the success of a video campaign beyond views and likes?

We measure the success if people took action after watching the video. The best compliment from our clients is when we hear the hard data of people taking action after watching the video. Views and likes are great but if there is no action taken from the viewer it doesn’t matter. Video is just one piece of the marketing plan but its an important one.

Can you discuss a video project that faced challenges during production and how you overcame them?

We were working with the Red Cross on TV PSA and they had written a script for Wycleff Jean to read for some disaster relief efforts in Haiti. He was struggling to read the script because it wasn’t in his voice. I asked the cllent if Wyclef could try his own version of the script. He went on to rhyme and rap the message instead of reading the prepared script. The PSA became the most downloaded PSA at the time from the Red Cross website.

What’s the key to creating video content that not only grabs attention but also drives engagement?

It all comes down to being a great storyteller.

With the rise of short-form vieo platforms, how do you decide the right format for specific audiences?

Great question. Every target audience is different. So once you find the primary target audience you shape the message and medium accordingly. Every production we produce for our clients always has a social component to the deliverables.

View original post: Video Champions with Patrick Rafferty of RaffertyWeiss Media on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.