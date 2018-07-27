Buzz TV “5 Minutes With” with – Annie Murphy, Michael Murphy, Eco Relics

In this episode of 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to Annie and Michael Murphy from Eco Relics.

” Eco Relics is committed to reducing waste, repurposing supplies, and providing reclaimed and discount building materials to our community. We are devoted to reusing historic architectural building materials. We created a place where people who share our commitment to sustainable development can reuse and repurpose items we salvage, as well as sell us unwanted objects.”

To learn more about Eco Relics, visit their website at http://www.ecorelics.com.

