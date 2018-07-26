Buzz TV “5 Minutes With” with – Johnny Helms, Lumbee Group

On today’s episode of 5 Minutes With, our host Wally Conway talks with Johnny Helms from Lumbee Group. Lumbee Group is an 8(a) Native American Indian IT- Managed Service Provided that provides SMB, Enterprise, Government and Healthcare with trustworthy and reliable IT-Solutions. Technology Computers, software, Cyber security, cloud solutions, data backup, Telehealth & Telemedicine, HIPAA solution, IT-staffing solutions, Managed IT-service, servers, storage and more.

Buzz TV Host Wally Conway is the Founding President of HomePro Inspections, Monument Commercial Building Inspections and Chimney Champions. He has been featured on HGTV and hosts The Home and Garden Show on News 104.5 WOKV Saturday’s 7-8AM