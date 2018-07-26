Buzz TV “5 Minutes With” with – Keri Lewis, Jacksonville Roller Derby

On today’s episode of 5 Minutes With, our host Howard talks to Keri Lewis of the Jacksonville Roller Derby.

Keri-“We are an amateur roller derby league supporting a number of local teams (home teams and travel teams) to accommodate different skill levels. Our all-star team (New Jax City Rollers) competes internationally within the women’s flat track derby association (WFTDA). New Jax is currently ranked #9 in the world and is prepping to compete in a international divisional tournament in September. I am one of the veteran members of the all-star team/league.”

