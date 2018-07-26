Buzz TV “5 Minutes With” with – Mike McCalley, Mr. Handyman Jacksonville

On today’s episode of 5 Minutes With, our host Wally Conway sit down with Mr. Handyman himself, Mike McCalley.

Consider a lasting relationship you know of. A marriage; lifetime friends; or another relationship that’s stood the test of time. What do they have in common: Trust.

At Mr. Handyman we want to be your first call when needs arise, so earning and maintaining your trust was our top priority when designing the customer experience we wanted to deliver.

It’s why we do many things that others simply do not do for their clients, including:

Our distinctive service touches

• Live call answer 24×7

• Scheduled appointments and on-time arrival

• A professional consultation at the start of every appointment

• Exceptional communication, before, during, and after the job

• Technology enabled staff

• Transparent pricing

• We cleanup when done

Quality craftsmanship

• Home improvements, home maintenance & repair, commercial maintenance & repair

• All employee staff, averaging 15+ years of paid professional experience

• Capable of supporting most needs around the home or business

• All staff drug & background checked for your safety

Done-Right guarantee

• If something isn’t right, we simply return and address it

Recognized in 2014 by the BBB with their Torch Award for Ethics, 2016 and 2017 winner of the Bold City Best award for ‘Best Home Improvement, Repair & Maintenance Company’, and 7-Time winner (2011-2017) of the Angie’s List Super Service Award; Mr. Handyman has a proven track record of superior performance.

With over 2,000 online customer reviews across various sites, Mr. Handyman proves again and again that There’s simply no one like us!

Buzz TV Host Wally Conway is the Founding President of HomePro Inspections, Monument Commercial Building Inspections and Chimney Champions. He has been featured on HGTV and hosts The Home and Garden Show on News 104.5 WOKV Saturday’s 7-8AM