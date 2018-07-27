Buzz TV “5 Minutes With” with – Peter Vorrias, Chef Eva La Rosa, Greek Street Kitchen and Bar

On this episode of 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks with the heads of one of the best Greek restaurants in Jacksonville. Peter Vorrias is the co-owner and operator, and Eva La Rosa is the Head Chef/co-owner at Greek Street Kitchen and Bar.

“Welcome to Jacksonville’s #1 rated Greek restaurant! We offer scratch-made Greek and American cuisine in a beautiful, modern and industrial atmosphere. Enjoy signature cocktails, craft beer and wine. Our passion for Greek culture and food has translated to hundreds of 5 Star reviews and Top Picks in our first 3 years – Thank You Jacksonville!”

To learn more about about Greek Street, visit their website at http://www.GreekStreetJax.com

