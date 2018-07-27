Buzz TV “5 Minutes With” with – Toby Brown, Riptide Watersports

In this episode of 5 Minutes with, our host Howard Wolpoff talks with the owner and operator off Riptide Watersports, Toby Brown.

“We are a Touring and Beach Service company in Amelia Island FL. Our tours include Kayak, SUP, Boat and Bike tours and our beach services include Chair and Umbrella delivery/set up as well as an array of non motorized watersport items.”

To learn more about Riptide, visit their website at http://www.riptideamelia.com.

