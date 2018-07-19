BUZZ TV – Barry Rainey, Sawyer Gas

On today’s episode, host Steve Strum talks to Barry Rainey of Sawyer Gas. Sawyer Gas is a provider of propane to residential and commercial business and serves of 20,000 customers in the greater Jacksonville area. They are active in the communities we serve by supporting local charities by providing resources and our employee volunteers.

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. With 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.