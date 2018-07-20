Buzz TV – Josh Dodier, Eagle Scout

In today’s episode, our host talks with Josh Dodier of the eagle Scouts.

Josh, “Scouting has equipped me with a library of useful skills. It taught me positivity, respect, and the value of service to fellow mankind. Most importantly, it changed how I see and interact with the world.”

Mike White launched Client Focused Media in 2002, the leading integrated marketing firm in Northeast Florida with extensive capabilities and experience providing strategic planning, marketing, creative, advertising, printing, branding, public relations and crisis communications services. He also serves as the Publisher of Jacksonville Buzz Magazine which reaches 150,000 readers each month and is the CEO of Bluhorn Solutions. Because of White’s commitment to provide the broadest range of integrated marketing services possible for CFM’s clients, he also founded an events production company as well as a promotional product company to support CFM’s cutting edge marketing campaigns and to yield measurable results for CFM clients at the most efficient rates.

Mike grew up in Taylorville, IL, a small town outside of Springfield. He began his career in Peoria, IL, with Cromwell Radio Group and was recruited to Jacksonville in 2001 as an account manager with Cox Radio Group. An early adopter of integrated marketing, promotion and public relations strategies, he left Cox in late 2002 to start CFM with the goal to ensure clients’ success by partnering with them to conceive and execute their overall sales and marketing strategies.

Mike’s personal vision for working with others to improve and build a vibrant community is reflected in the team members he has chosen to work with him at CFM. As a result, CFM is able to maintain its financial strength while offering its expertise and its services at specially discounted rates to various non-profits in the region. He is personally involved in various community and service organizations. Mike, an Eagle Scout, continues his relationship and support for the Boy Scouts of America; serving on the Executive Board and on the Executive Committee as Vice President of At-Risk Youth. He has also hosted a Marketing Explorer post for 9th and 10th-grade students to learn about the marketing industry. White is also a proud member of the Hands on Jacksonville Board, the Greater Jacksonville USO Board of Directors, Meninak Board of Directors and Synovus Bank Advisory Board. Mike is a past board member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Board of Governors, the Southside Business Men’s Club Board of Governors, and The University Club Governing Board. He is a graduate of Leadership Jacksonville’s Class of 2011 and is also a staunch supporter of the Big Brother/Big Sister organization and remains in close contact with his Little Brother of 16 years.