Buzz TV – “Legacy of Leaders” with Jessica Jowers, Kirilloff Jowers

On this episode of Legacy of Leaders, Alan talks with Jessica Jowers, of the Kirilloff Jowers Law firm.

Buzz TV Host Alan Vinson is the owner of JT Vinson Clothiers in Jacksonville. Alan has over 20 years of experience making custom clothing and advising CEO’s, celebrities, attorneys, business executives, and all other kinds of entrepreneurs on what to wear and how to dress. Alan has two kids Brody age 21 and Jordin age 19, and loves to travel. Alan is a graduate of the University of Florida with a Bachelors in Advertising and communications. Alan also serves on the Mayor’s Advisory Board for Film and Television. Spending his time equally between Jacksonville and Satellite Beach where he grew up, Alan’s work takes him all over the state working with some 1,200 clients from Miami to Pensacola. In addition, Alan acts as a consultant to other custom clothiers in technology and business development.