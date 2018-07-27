Buzz TV “Legacy of Leaders” with – Taylor Lawrence, Grumpy’s

In this episode of Legacy of Leaders, our host Alan Vinson talks to Taylor Lawrence who is a manager at the restaurant Grumpy’s.

“Grumpy’s Restaurant opened in 2002 and is currently located on Kingsley Avenue in Orange Park, Florida. Our award winning kitchen has been serving both quality interpretations of country dishes and daring new ventures into the uncharted territories of diner food.

For over 16 years, Grumpy’s has continued to serve you our daily breakfast and lunch specials, variety of sandwiches, and homemade soups and desserts.

Our family cares about ensuring a satisfying dining experience for all. Menu items are fresh and made from scratch. In fact, we make breakfast and lunch so satisfying, you won’t even be thinking about dinner.”

To learn more about Grump’s, visit their website at http://www.grumpysrestaurantco.com

Buzz TV Host Alan Vinson is the owner of JT Vinson Clothiers in Jacksonville. Alan has over 20 years of experience making custom clothing and advising CEO’s, celebrities, attorneys, business executives, and all other kinds of entrepreneurs on what to wear and how to dress. Alan has two kids Brody age 21 and Jordin age 19, and loves to travel. Alan is a graduate of the University of Florida with a Bachelors in Advertising and communications. Alan also serves on the Mayor’s Advisory Board for Film and Television. Spending his time equally between Jacksonville and Satellite Beach where he grew up, Alan’s work takes him all over the state working with some 1,200 clients from Miami to Pensacola. In addition, Alan acts as a consultant to other custom clothiers in technology and business development.