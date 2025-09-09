Your Legal Buzz with Gregory Bowden of FIJ Law LLP

Each week on “Your Legal Buzz” our hosts talk to attorneys throughout the United States about important legal questions. Today our hosts, Greg Kirkham spoke with Gregory Bowden.

Gregory Bowden

Lawyer at FIJ Law LLP

Website Address: https://www.fijlaw.com/



What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

What sets me apart is that I understand how to use the system, not just navigate it. I know which rules and statutes actually matter in a fight, and how to use them tactically. I’ve frozen bank accounts in hours, shut down frauds in real time, and caught opposing counsel flat-footed more times than I can count. That kind of precision comes from experience—and from not wasting time.

I don’t golf, I don’t schmooze, and I don’t dress up law in consultant-speak. I just solve the client’s problem.

What is the most fascinating fact you know?

I’ve never been given an award. I’ve had no formal recognition of any kind in over thirty years of practice. No medals, no plaques, not even a nomination for anything. I’ve been sued personally multiple times by people on the other side of a case—clients, self-reps, even opposing counsel. The same people file complaints about me to the Law Society.

