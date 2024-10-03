5 Minute Salute with Charles Johnson of Grind Hard Hustle Smart

On 5 Minute Salute, our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Charles Johnson of Grind Hard Hustle Smart.

Short company description: Grind Hard Hustle Smart, is a company focused on motivating the youth and leaders to accomplish their goals, and chase their dreams. We do this through consulting, coaching, and speaking.

What Is Your Why (Why Are You In Business)?: To become a change catalyst for the live of our youth,and to birth the leaders for tomorrow.

How did you get started in your field or work?: I started public speaking in the US Army and fell in love with it.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?: My company is not a standard company that looks focuses purely on profits or cash flow, but more importantly the lives of others, and how they not only live better, but make an impact.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months for your business?: Become a fixture in the speaking market. To grow the podcast and gain impactful partnerships.