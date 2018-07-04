Latest posts
BurgerFi
I was recently invited to BurgerFi to sample the newest addition to the menu; The Chicken Avocado BLT, the first chicken sandwich available on...
Community
MUSIC
HIPPIEFEST
Flower power is back and it’s coming to Orange Park! You won’t want to miss this EPIC night of music! Tickets are on sale...
Health
Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars Featuring the cinematic...
Take adventure to new heights as Mickey, Minnie and your friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together when Disney On Ice presents Reach...
KIDS
Summer Fun at World Golf Village
The following events and activities are taking place at World Golf Village – including the World Golf Hall of Fame & Museum, IMAX Theater,...
St. Johns Town Center Welcomes Five New Retailers
Each Summer, the students of Jacksonville flock to St. Johns Town Center and enjoy a day of leisure shopping during their break from classes....
Most popular
Seventh Annual Freedom Festival At Orange Park Mall
Orange Park Mall invites all to attend its 2017 Freedom Festival, the mall’s annual Fourth of July celebration, which will be held this year on Saturday,...
Sports Medicine Moment: Common Knee Injuries – Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome (PFPS)
Finishing up this month, and common knee injuries, we will talk about an injury that has become more prevalent in the past years: patellofemoral pain syndrome or PFPS. When you first read that word you may think, “what the heck is that and how do I pronounce it?” If you look at the word, you may recognize two familiar words…patello as in patella or knee cap, and femoral as in femur (thigh bone).
ARTS
Nightlife
