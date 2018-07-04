Finishing up this month, and common knee injuries, we will talk about an injury that has become more prevalent in the past years: patellofemoral pain syndrome or PFPS. When you first read that word you may think, “what the heck is that and how do I pronounce it?” If you look at the word, you may recognize two familiar words…patello as in patella or knee cap, and femoral as in femur (thigh bone).