5 Minute Salute with Deloris Quaranta of Northeast Florida Women Veterans, Inc.

On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Deloris Quaranta of Northeast Florida Women Veterans, Inc.

Short description of you or your company: NFWV provide supportive services to women who served active duty, reserves and guard, and their children. Services such as financial assistance, emergency shelter, food pantry, transportation; are provide with case management. In addition, we host personal and professional development workshops and retreats.

What Is Your Why (Why Do You Do What You Do)?: Because it could have been me.

How did you get started in your field or work?: Seeing a need that was not being met and noone at the time wanted or could help.

What’s one thing we should know that makes you or your company unique?: It has a staff of women who served and understands the women who comes through the doors. We serve women who wore the uniform at least one day and we do not regard type of discharge. We are a safe space for women to tell their story. We are the only organization in the state offering this type of wrap-a-round service.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months?: Raise funds and purchase a building we can call our own. We are growing and need more space. Expanding some of our programs statewide.

How can veterans utilize the services offered at your agency?: Everything we offer is provided on our website. They simply need to click whichever link they are interested in and our office will contact them within 24 hours.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?: There were a positive and a negative. The positive was that my kids could now connect to family members they did not know. The negative was finding out that not everyone thought like me and I assumed they did. Very frustrating.

Are you a Veteran?: Yes