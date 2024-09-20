5 Minute Salute with Jeffery Frisby of ANGUS

On 5 Minute Salute, our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Jeffery Frisby of ANGUS.

Short company description:

The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) was formally organized in 1972 with the goal of increasing the voice of enlisted persons in the National Guard. As such, EANGUS is a non-profit organization dedicated to the principles of providing an adequate national defense and promoting the status, welfare, and professionalism of the men and women of the Army and Air National Guard by supporting legislation that provides adequate staffing, pay, benefits, entitlements, equipment, and installations for the National Guard.

How do you define success?:

As the Executive Director of a military non-profit that needs to reach across the entire country, I see success in our relevancy to Congress, to our goals, and to our members. It isn’t just about having a congressional victory passed into law. It is being thought of as an expert on the topic, considered when an opinion is needed, opening the door for a particular topic, and letting the membership know the value of the organization.

How did you get started in your field or work?:

I was basically volunteer-told. But once I got started, I knew I had found my passion.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?:

We are the only organization that has the sole purpose of focusing on the Enlisted members of the National Guard (around 85% of the 460,000 current serving and millions of previously served members).

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?:

“How we have always done it” mentality.