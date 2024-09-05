Advertising Champions with Andy Choi of Do Good Points

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Andy Choi of Do Good Points.

Short company description: What – Powering the business of doing good. Greater impact requires greater resources.

How – We build tech, business programs, and services that drive profit with purpose, scalable social impact, and return on giving.

Why – To activate and empower the next generation of do gooders.

What is your BEST service?: Digital (SEO,SEM, PPC)

How do you define success?: Building a very big business that drives ROG – Return on Giving.

How did you get started in your field or work?: Answered a calling to pursue work (what I am best at) that is reflective of my values (what I passionate about)

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?: We believe in PWP – Profit with Purpose.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?: The double standard applied to the social sector to not be profitable.