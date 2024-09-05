Advertising Champions with Anthony Gallien of MasterPlan Media Group

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Anthony Gallien of MasterPlan Media Group.

MasterPlan Media Group is an international alliance network of marketing, branding, advertising and public relations agencies harnessing the power of our industry as a force good. Our mission is to increase awareness and build brand equity for socially conscious, environmentally friendly, health conscious brands across all lifecycle.

What is your BEST service?

Branding.

How do you define success?

I define success as one’s ability to reach self actualization (the highest & best version of yourself as a human) while remaining true to one’s self.

How did you get started in your field or work?

My grandfather owned a billboard company, and college.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Our focus on businesses of the new majority

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Fear & doubt (the enemy within).