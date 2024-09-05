Advertising Champions with Greg Christensen of Barnes Creative Bank / TRG (aka The Richards Group)

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Greg Christensen of Barnes Creative Bank / TRG (aka The Richards Group).

After 15 years at The Richards Group, I launched Barnes Creative Bank to help brands develop their in-house creative services. I’m still at TRG as the creative lead on one client, and have been pursuing BCB with their blessing.

What is your BEST service?

Other

How do you define success?

Doing good work for people I like.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I was always a writer. Worked as a grip on commercial shoots. Went to VCU Brandcenter to study copywriting.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

I don’t know anyone else who’s helping brands develop in-house services, and certainly not with their agency’s backing.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Deciding to jump in and do it.