Advertising Champions with James Wright of HAVAS Red

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with James Wright of HAVAS Red.

A global corpsumer PR, social, content and brand experience (experiential) agency.

What is your BEST service?

Public relations.

How do you define success?

Doing creative impactful work that makes our clients competitors jealous.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I studied marketing and PR – my uncle worked in the space as a CMO and it looked exciting, creative and fun.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

When I launched HAVAS Red we positioned it as the world’s first merged media agency. See here https://havasred.com/merged-media-future-of-pr/ we now have many agencies trying to follow suit some years later.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Keeping and retaining the best talent that want to keep breaking new barriers.