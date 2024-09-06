Advertising Champions with Jason Halberstadt of VoyagePort Inc.

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Jason Halberstadt of VoyagePort Inc.

VoyagePort, led by CEO Jason Halberstadt, offers proven marketing and technology services exclusively for the travel industry, with 25+ years of experience driving growth for tour operators, cruise lines, and travel companies. The company specializes in content strategy, SEO, Google Ads, custom booking engines, API connectivity, and advanced website development. VoyagePort is a Google Premier Partner, and its AI-driven tools, like MyTrip.AI, help streamline travel planning and customer communication. Focused on boosting leads, sales, and efficiency, VoyagePort offers customized solutions to help travel companies succeed globally.