Advertising Champions with Lori Murphree of Evalla

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Lori Murphree of Evalla.

Investment banking firm focused on mergers and acquisitions within the marketing sectors.

How do you define success?

After I have maximized the value for a client through and acquisition or merger and they come to me when they are working with their new partner post-sale, and they tell me that they love it, the cultures and strategic fit is better than they ever imagined.

How did you get started in your field or work?

The shorter story is that I studied economic development and realized capitalism pushes change and growth more than anything else.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Diversity and creativity in an investment bank is very different and that allows us to structure transactions more creatively, develop relationships differently, and ultimately create more value for our clients.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Learning to be an entrepreneur and taking more risks to build the business.