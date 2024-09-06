Advertising Champions with Lupe De Los Santos of Sentidos LLC

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Lupe De Los Santos of Sentidos LLC.

We are a creative collective group of expert marketers, creatives and free thinkers. This allows us to evaluate every single project, big or small, that we receive and assemble the best team possible based on expertise, project needs and yes, budget, without (ever) sacrificing quality.

What is your BEST service?

Branding

How do you define success?

ROAS – Bottom line amazing Return On Ad Spend generated from the services and insights I provide from my 30 years of experience in the space.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Answered an ad while at the University of Texas at Brownsville to do marketing research projects.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We have no full time employees and have had this model since 2014 only working with freelancer and independent contractors from all over the world.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

The Pandemic most recently of course but having to explain over and over again why multicultural marketing is today’s and tomorrow’s general market.