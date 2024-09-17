Advertising Champions with Terry Ayrault of The JRT Agency

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Terry Ayrault of The JRT Agency.

The JRT Agency has handled advertising and marketing for automotive and manufacturing motor giants like Stellantis, Mopar, Peterbilt, Dana Manufacturing for years. We also pride ourselves on being able to shift our focus from consumer marketing and enthusiast markeing, to b2b, to innovation on a moment’s notice. Or, as we say, “at the speed of the customer.”

What is your BEST service?

Branding

How do you define success?

Success is defined by three things…

A willingness to listen and learn A passion for creativity and Longevity by way of being willing to adapt.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I started in the lowest possible position–as a traffic coordinator–in a Detroit-based ad agency back in 1991.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Our diverse group of passionate thinkers.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

The market crash of 2008 that sent Detroit ad agencies reeling due to our deep ties to, and reliance on, the big three car companies.