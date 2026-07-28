Buzzworthy Businesses with Michael Mills of LuxGiftsnGoods.com LLC

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Saniah Jean Paul, spoke with Michael Mills.

Michael Mills

CEO at LuxGiftsnGoods.com LLC

Website Address: https://LuxGiftsnGoods.com

Short company description:

Founded in Nashville, Tennessee in 2016, LuxGiftsnGoods.com has grown to 5,000+ offerings and 100+ brands whose unique, luxury items for home, women, men, baby and pets are shipped direct to you with easy shopping at your fingertips. Recent expansions have included numerous, tasty and scrumptious gourmet food offerings and a wide variety of unique and distinctive jewelry. Luxury travel options for private jet charter and Princess Cruises are also offered.

How do you define success?

Success to me is the ability to make decisions to control your time vs. having others control your time for you.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Transition to affiliate partnerships vs. traditional e-commerce that has allowed us to expand into areas where we did not have a presence; before. We hve transitioned away from being a traditional e-commerce company to a luxury lifestyle portal.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Editing out distractions that may include things, people and places that may no longer be serving me.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

Success cannot happen in a vacuum. Progressing through life involves always working with one team or another to achieve your goals.