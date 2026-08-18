Ken Yager of Newpoint Advisors Corporation on Saving Jobs Through Business Turnaround Consulting

When a business is under pressure, the problems are rarely simple. Cash flow tightens, schedules slip, teams become distracted, and decisions that once felt routine can suddenly determine whether a company survives.

That is where experienced business turnaround consulting can make a meaningful difference. Ken Yager, President of Newpoint Advisors Corporation, brings a practical and team-oriented approach to helping troubled and financially underperforming companies identify immediate threats, improve processes, and focus on what matters most: survival, stability, and saving jobs.

About Newpoint Advisors Corporation

Newpoint Advisors Corporation is a financial advisory firm dedicated to improving troubled and financially underperforming businesses with revenues of $5 million to $50 million. The firm works with clients through a collaborative, process-oriented approach designed to deliver objective solutions on a fixed-fee and fixed-timeline basis.

At its core, Newpoint Advisors focuses on helping companies confront difficult circumstances with clarity. The firm works alongside clients to identify immediate business threats, improve underlying processes, and provide tangible tools to help monitor and predict cash flows.

A Focus on Solving Messy Business Problems

Every company faces challenges, but some problems feel large enough to threaten the future of the organization. Newpoint Advisors describes one of its key strengths as solving messy business problems that look like they could kill a company.

That kind of work requires more than financial analysis. It calls for leadership, communication, operational insight, and the ability to bring people together around a shared goal.

Finding the Real Pinch Point

Ken shared an example of being called into a hostile workplace at a company that was struggling to survive. The team was distracted by internal conflict, while deeper operational issues were damaging the company’s schedule and cash flow.

By bringing the team into a focused conversation, ideas began to surface. One particular pinch point stood out: the process had too many bosses. Once responsibility was clarified and one person became accountable, other issues began to improve.

The lesson is simple but powerful: in a struggling business, confusion can be costly. Clear ownership, aligned goals, and a disciplined process can help teams move from conflict toward progress.

Why Saving Jobs Matters

For many business owners, turnaround work is not just about numbers on a spreadsheet. It is about people, families, and communities. Ken defines success through the lens of saving jobs, and that focus is central to how Newpoint Advisors approaches its work.

He describes the most enjoyable part of what he does as seeing a company survive and the jobs saved. That perspective reflects a broader commitment to building a stronger community and economy through healthier businesses.

Practical Lessons for Business Leaders

Leaders facing uncertainty can take several practical lessons from Newpoint Advisors’ approach to business turnaround consulting.

Invest in People

Ken emphasizes the importance of investing in people. Businesses do not recover through strategy alone; they recover when teams understand the plan, believe in the mission, and have the support needed to execute.

Invest in Technology That Supports the Team

Technology should help people make better decisions, track progress, and understand what is happening inside the business. For companies under financial pressure, tools that assist in monitoring and predicting cash flows can be especially valuable.

Repeat the Vision Often

In difficult environments, teams need clarity. Sharing the vision again and again helps reinforce priorities and keeps everyone focused on the goals that matter most.

Create Accountability

When too many people own a process, no one truly owns it. Clear accountability can reduce confusion, improve execution, and help teams address problems faster.

Leadership Built on Preparation and Persistence

Ken’s leadership perspective is shaped in part by his experience as a Division I swimmer. He points to lessons learned through athletics: showing up, taking the long road, and having a plan.

Those same principles apply to business recovery. Turnaround situations often require patience, discipline, and consistent execution. There may not be a quick fix, but there can be a practical path forward when the right team is aligned around the right plan.

The Challenge of Getting the Message Out

Like many specialized firms, Newpoint Advisors has faced the challenge of getting its message out at scale. For business owners in distress, timing matters. The earlier a company identifies financial and operational threats, the more options it may have to address them.

That makes awareness important. Business leaders need to know that help is available before problems become unmanageable. Newpoint Advisors’ message is centered on collaborative problem-solving, objective guidance, and a commitment to helping companies become stronger.

What Business Owners Can Take Away

If your company is financially underperforming or dealing with operational pressure, the first step is to look directly at the facts. Avoiding difficult conversations can allow problems to grow. A structured process can help clarify what is happening, where the greatest threats are, and what actions should be prioritized.

Business owners should consider asking:

Where are cash flow pressures coming from?

Which processes are causing delays, confusion, or waste?

Who is accountable for each critical function?

Does the team understand the current priorities?

Are the right tools in place to monitor results and anticipate issues?

These questions do not solve every challenge on their own, but they can create the foundation for better decisions and stronger execution.

Conclusion

Newpoint Advisors Corporation’s work is grounded in a clear purpose: helping troubled and financially underperforming businesses identify threats, improve processes, and protect jobs. Through a collaborative and practical approach, Ken Yager and the Newpoint Advisors team focus on bringing clarity to complex business challenges.

For leaders navigating financial stress, operational confusion, or team misalignment, the message is clear: with the right process, the right tools, and a shared commitment to the goal, companies can find a stronger path forward.

To learn more about Newpoint Advisors Corporation and its approach to business turnaround consulting, visit https://newpointadvisors.us/.