Living My Faith with Chuck Coker: Dr. Errick Redmond on Obedience, Discipleship, and Daily Faith

Faith is more than a belief we hold privately. It is a calling that shapes how we live, serve, lead, and respond when God asks us to step beyond what feels comfortable.

On Living My Faith with Chuck Coker, Dr. Errick Redmond shares a thoughtful look at what it means to follow Christ with humility, endurance, and daily obedience. As a pastor, author, and mentor, Dr. Redmond’s perspective is rooted in Scripture, shaped by personal experience, and focused on helping others grow as disciples of Jesus.

His message is both practical and deeply encouraging: spiritual growth does not require perfection, but it does call for consistency, surrender, and a willingness to keep saying yes to God.

A Faith Shaped by Surrender

Dr. Redmond describes a defining moment in his faith journey: surrendering his life to Christ as a young teenager while his family was stationed in Aviano, Italy. That early decision became a foundation for a life of ministry, service, and trust in God’s direction.

Over the years, his faith has continued to deepen through seasons of planting churches, serving as a pastor, walking through personal trials, and witnessing God’s faithfulness. Each experience has reinforced a central conviction: obedience to God’s call is greater than comfort.

When Obedience Matters More Than Comfort

Many people want a faith that feels strong, steady, and certain. But the Christian life often grows most deeply when we choose obedience in the middle of uncertainty. Dr. Redmond’s story points to a truth many believers can relate to: God often uses both meaningful ministry and difficult seasons to strengthen our trust in Him.

Rather than viewing faith as something reserved for Sunday worship, Dr. Redmond emphasizes an everyday faith that is lived out through decisions, relationships, leadership, service, and perseverance.

Living Faith in Everyday Life

One of the central themes of Dr. Redmond’s message is that faith should be visible in daily life. He seeks to put Christ first in every area, including work, home, and community.

As a pastor, author, and mentor, he lives out his faith by teaching God’s Word, discipling leaders, serving his community through outreach and prayer, and offering practical acts of compassion. At home, he strives to love and lead his family with integrity.

This kind of faith is not merely spoken. It is demonstrated through humility, service, and obedience to God.

Practical Ways to Live Out Your Faith

For anyone seeking to grow spiritually, Dr. Redmond’s approach offers several practical reminders:

Put Christ first daily. Faith becomes stronger when it shapes priorities, decisions, and attitudes.

Faith becomes stronger when it shapes priorities, decisions, and attitudes. Stay rooted in Scripture. God’s Word provides wisdom, correction, encouragement, and direction.

God’s Word provides wisdom, correction, encouragement, and direction. Practice consistent prayer. Prayer keeps the heart aligned with God and open to His leading.

Prayer keeps the heart aligned with God and open to His leading. Serve with humility. Faith becomes visible when we meet real needs with compassion.

Faith becomes visible when we meet real needs with compassion. Stay connected to biblical community. Fellowship with a Bible-believing church helps believers grow, endure, and remain accountable.

Encouragement for Those Wanting to Grow Spiritually

Spiritual growth can feel overwhelming, especially for someone who is struggling to live out their faith or unsure where to begin. Dr. Redmond offers a clear and hopeful encouragement: stay close to Jesus through daily prayer, God’s Word, and fellowship with a Bible-believing church.

Growth comes through consistent obedience, not perfection. That distinction matters. Many people become discouraged because they assume spiritual maturity means never failing, never struggling, and never having questions. But discipleship is a lifelong process of showing up, learning, repenting, obeying, and allowing the Holy Spirit to transform us one step at a time.

Consistency Over Perfection

One of the most helpful takeaways from this conversation is the reminder that God is not asking believers to perform flawlessly. He calls His people to follow faithfully.

That means returning to prayer even after distraction. Opening Scripture even when life feels busy. Choosing forgiveness when it is hard. Serving when it costs something. Trusting God when the next step is unclear.

Faith grows through repeated acts of obedience, often in ordinary places and ordinary moments.

The Scripture Guiding This Season

For Dr. Redmond, one passage has been especially meaningful in this season:

Isaiah 6:8 – “Here am I! Send me.”

This verse reflects a posture of surrender and availability. It is a prayer of willingness: to go where God sends, speak what God gives, and serve according to His purpose.

Dr. Redmond shares that this season has reminded him that God’s call is greater than personal comfort. His desire is to faithfully echo God’s voice, make disciples, and finish his assignment with endurance.

A Call to Faithful Endurance

Endurance is an essential part of Christian discipleship. It is one thing to begin with passion; it is another to remain faithful over time. Dr. Redmond’s reflection on Isaiah 6:8 invites believers to consider their own response to God’s call.

Where is God asking for obedience? Where might comfort be taking priority over calling? What would it look like to say, “Here am I,” with sincerity and courage?

Why This Conversation Matters

Living My Faith with Chuck Coker creates space for conversations that help listeners think more deeply about faith, purpose, and faithful living. Dr. Errick Redmond’s story offers encouragement for anyone who wants to follow Jesus more intentionally in everyday life.

His perspective is especially valuable because it connects personal surrender with practical discipleship. Faith is not treated as an abstract idea, but as a way of life shaped by Scripture, prayer, community, leadership, service, and endurance.

For believers in every season, this message is a reminder that God can use both our public service and private obedience to form us more fully into the people He has called us to be.

Conclusion: Saying Yes to God One Step at a Time

Dr. Errick Redmond’s message on Living My Faith with Chuck Coker is clear, timely, and deeply practical: follow Christ daily, stay rooted in God’s Word, remain connected to faithful community, and choose obedience even when it stretches you.

Spiritual growth is not about achieving perfection. It is about staying close to Jesus and allowing the Holy Spirit to transform your heart, habits, and calling one step at a time.

If you are seeking encouragement to live your faith with greater purpose and consistency, this conversation is a meaningful reminder that God’s call is always worth answering.

Visit Living My Faith to learn more and explore conversations that inspire faithful living.