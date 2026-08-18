Living My Faith with James Fenimore: Charles Hall on Grace, Ministry, and Daily Faith

Living My Faith with James Fenimore welcomes Charles Hall, an MDiv student at Liberty University, for a thoughtful conversation about grace, ministry, spiritual growth, and what it means to stay grounded in Christ through everyday life.

Charles brings a ministry background shaped by service, reflection, and a deep desire to help others experience the compassion of Christ. Previously, he served as Lead Pastor of Covenant Bible Church in Sumter, South Carolina, from April 2024 to April 2026. Today, as he continues his theological studies and interviews for new positions, his perspective offers practical encouragement for anyone seeking to live out their faith with humility and consistency.

A Faith Journey Rooted in Grace

For Charles, one Scripture has been especially meaningful in this season: Romans 8:1. He describes it as a clear reminder that, even while struggling with sin, believers are not condemned by God.

That reminder matters because spiritual growth often brings greater awareness of human brokenness. The closer someone draws to Christ, the more clearly they may see the fallen condition. That awareness can bring grief, and if a person becomes too focused on failure, it can also lead to stagnation.

Charles points back to the hope of the gospel: there is no condemnation in Christ. The fallen condition reveals the need for Christ, and the compassion of Christ draws believers closer to Him.

Living Faith in Daily Life

One of the central themes of Living My Faith with James Fenimore is how faith moves beyond words and becomes visible in daily rhythms. Charles describes several ways he seeks to actively live out his faith at home, in the community, and through ministry.

Starting and Ending the Day with God

Charles bookends his days with solitude, prayer, and the Bible. This practice helps him stay grounded in Christ and approach each day as an opportunity to repent, receive grace, and share that grace with others.

For readers looking to grow spiritually, this is a simple but meaningful reminder: faithfulness often begins in quiet, unseen moments. Time with God does not have to be complicated to be formative.

Sharing Encouragement Consistently

Charles also shares a daily ministry message through text and social media, describing it as a form of devotional encouragement. While simple, this kind of consistency can create steady opportunities to point others toward Christ.

His example shows that ministry does not always require a platform or position. Sometimes it looks like daily obedience, faithful communication, and a willingness to encourage others with truth.

Serving When Opportunities Arise

Because Charles has been engaged in ministry for a long time, he notes that opportunities to serve regularly arise in various contexts. His posture is one of readiness: each day provides a chance to respond to the needs around him.

The Little Things Matter in Ministry

When reflecting on moments that shaped his faith journey, Charles shared a memorable example: the importance of having peppermints in a glass bowl on the pastor’s desk and in the sanctuary for congregants.

At first glance, that detail may seem small. But for Charles, it became a conviction about pastoral care. God used that simple practice to remind him to make sure the sheep feel cared for.

This insight carries practical value for anyone serving others. Care is not only found in sermons, programs, meetings, or major acts of service. Sometimes care is communicated through the smallest gestures. In ministry, family life, friendship, and community, people often remember whether they felt seen, welcomed, and considered.

Encouragement for Those Seeking to Grow Spiritually

Charles offers a clear word of encouragement to anyone struggling to live out their faith or looking to grow spiritually: daily Bible reading in organic communication with God can deeply shape a person’s relationship with Him.

He acknowledges that Bible reading plans, programs, and devotionals can be helpful. However, he cautions that they should not become the bedrock of a unique relationship in Christ. The relationship itself is the foundation.

Come to Christ Honestly

Charles points to Bartimaeus as an example of bold, honest faith. Bartimaeus came to Christ with nothing more than his condition and his cry for mercy. Even when others tried to silence him, he did not allow shame to stop him from publicly calling out to Christ.

That picture offers a powerful reminder: spiritual growth begins with coming to Christ as we are. Shame, weakness, and failure do not have to keep people away from Him. In fact, those very needs can become the place where faith becomes more honest and dependent.

Private Faith Strengthens Public Faithfulness

According to Charles, private time with God encourages believers to move publicly for Him and toward Him in faithfulness. The quiet place forms the public witness.

For anyone seeking practical next steps, this means building a rhythm of prayer, Scripture, repentance, and honest communication with God. From that place, faithful action becomes more natural and sustainable.

Lessons from Service and Transition

Charles is also a veteran, and when asked about a meaningful moment from his transition out of the military, he described “dancing across the brow” when they gonged him off the boat. It is a vivid image of transition, movement, and stepping into a new chapter.

Transitions can be joyful, difficult, uncertain, and formative all at once. Charles’ current season as an MDiv student at Liberty University and his continued pursuit of ministry opportunities reflect a life still being shaped by calling, service, and faith.

Practical Takeaways for Living Your Faith

Charles Hall’s reflections offer several helpful reminders for anyone seeking to follow Christ more faithfully:

Return often to the gospel. Romans 8:1 reminds believers that there is no condemnation in Christ.

Romans 8:1 reminds believers that there is no condemnation in Christ. Spend daily time with God. Prayer, solitude, and Scripture help keep the heart grounded.

Prayer, solitude, and Scripture help keep the heart grounded. Let Scripture shape relationship, not just routine. Plans and devotionals can help, but personal communion with God matters deeply.

Plans and devotionals can help, but personal communion with God matters deeply. Care through small acts. Even simple gestures can communicate love and attentiveness.

Even simple gestures can communicate love and attentiveness. Do not let shame silence faith. Like Bartimaeus, believers can cry out to Christ honestly and boldly.

Like Bartimaeus, believers can cry out to Christ honestly and boldly. Let private devotion fuel public obedience. Faithfulness in quiet places strengthens faithfulness in visible places.

Conclusion: Staying Close to Christ

Charles Hall’s story is a reminder that living by faith is not about perfection. It is about staying close to Christ, receiving grace, repenting honestly, and serving faithfully in both ordinary and visible ways.

From pastoral ministry in Sumter, South Carolina, to theological study at Liberty University, Charles continues to pursue a life shaped by Scripture, prayer, and the compassion of Christ. His reflections offer encouragement for anyone who feels the weight of failure, the need for grace, or the desire to grow in daily faithfulness.

To hear more conversations like this, visit Living My Faith.