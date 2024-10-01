Media Champions with Ann Oleson of Return on Good

On Media Champions, our host Greg Kirkham speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg speaks with Ann Oleson of Return on Good.

Return on Good is an Impact Marketing Company. We help socially good companies grow.

What was your first job in Media?

Founder Digital Marketing Company.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

AI

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

AMA

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

The platforms and technology change so fast that you need a team of experts to stay on top of the trends.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Measure everything.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

0.