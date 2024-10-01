Media Champions with Chandler Lyles of High Beam Marketing

On Media Champions, our host Greg Kirkham speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg speaks with Chandler Lyles of High Beam Marketing.

High Beam Marketing is a digital marketing agency that helps e-comm businesses sell more products online more profitably.

What is your BEST service?

Digital (SEO, SEM, PPC)

What was your first job in Media?

Marketing for my first business. It was a BBQ restaurant.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

In a world where AI is taking over, you’ll see trust in faceless brands begin to erode. In order to stand out, founders and business owners are going to have to be the face of the company in content (ads, blogs, social, video, etc.).

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

In a perfect world, SMB owners hire a marketing leader to develop the marketing plan. You hire agencies to execute specific pieces of the plan. It’s a terrible idea to rely on any agency or agencies for the development of the plan. No one knows your business/industry like you do.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

You aren’t spending enough. 10% of your top line revenue needs to be invested in marketing. Once you have the budget, get the right people (either internal or external) to run the ads for you and make sure there are clear KPIs.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

0%