Media Champions with Daniel Prince of Proventus

On Media Champions, our host Greg Kirkham speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg speaks with Daniel Prince of Proventus.

Elevate Your Amazon Presence

We’re a digital media advertising and management agency. We merging tech Innovation with marketing expertise to build profitable brands.

Proventus (Surge Elevate Thrive – Proventus Marketing Agency) was created to scale our co-founder’s 7-figure Amazon brands. We now service Amazon clients to scale their profitability.

We then go to Shopify, Walmart, TikTok, Amazon’s international markets, and paid social advertising to scale sales.

What is your BEST service?

Digital (SEO, SEM, PPC)

What was your first job in Media?

I worked for a digital marketing agency and was one of the early members of the Analytics and Data Sciences team

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

I see AI being interwoven into many aspects of ecommerce and media – SEO, Amazon’s algorithm, ad placement, and creative services

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Time, Expertise, and Cost are the main reasons.

Business owners are busy running their business and senior management have many hats to wear. With an agency, you have a team of experts in a very focused area. With this expertise, you’ll a fraction of the cost of hiring 2-3 people to manage the very same thing. What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?: Consistency – don’t bounce when you’re “bored”, stick it out, get to know people in your space, always improve What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?*: About 50%