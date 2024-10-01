Media Champions with Katerina Rothman of Rothman Consulting

On Media Champions, our host Greg Kirkham speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg speaks with Katerina Rothman of Rothman Consulting.

Rothman Consulting: Redefining Marketing with AI

—where decades of marketing excellence meet the cutting-edge capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI). We are pioneers in transforming marketing strategies to deliver faster, better, and more cost-effective solutions, helping businesses stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape.

What is your BEST service?

Branding.

What was your first job in Media?

Leading PR firm in Moscow, Russia as an intern.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Tactic Personalization with tech capabilities.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Analyze your data