Media Champions with Ryan Juarez

On Media Champions, our host Greg Kirkham speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg speaks with Ryan Juarez.

I make memes for brands. Social media content creation and marketing

What is your BEST service?

Social media.

What was your first job in Media?

Working for Todd Brown as a media buyer.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

The growing self awareness people are having towards marketing. The growing awareness of the “tricks” My goal is to build audiences. Be independent for the traditional client market.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Be a person. Flaws and all.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

30%