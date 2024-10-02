On a Mission with Brent Doss of Doss Metrics LLC

Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Brent Doss of Doss Metrics LLC.

Doss Metrics LLC works one on one with small business owners to brand their business, market their products and increase revenue.

We provide a Stress-Free Done-For-You service and communicate with our clients on a consistent regular basis. We are not a typical “marketing agency”.