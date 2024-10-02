On a Mission with Dallas Hempstead of Northwestern Mutual

Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Dallas Hempstead of Northwestern Mutual.

Financial planning firm.

How do you define success?

Being in a position where you are loving what you do, loving where you are in life, and being able to live in the Moment.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Ducks unlimited, raising money for wetlands conservation.

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?

Raise revenue by 30% and add a new team member.