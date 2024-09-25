On a Mission with Nichole Mobley of T & N Xpress

Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Nichole Mobley of T & N Xpress.

An asset based transportation and logistics company that specializes in warehousing, government contracting, refrigerated, dry and flatbed freight.

How do you define success?

Success in this industry is a multi-faceted, which involves a combination of operational, customer-focused and financial metrics. Such as Operational Efficiency, customer satisfaction, on-time delivery, cost management, scalability, technology integration, sustainability and employee retention.

In my personal life it is determined by the fulfillment of personal goals, strong relationships, work-life balance, self-improvement, inner peace and happiness and contributing to others.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

My favorite way to get involved is just to do!

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?

The biggest goal is be the biggest electrical manufacturer/supplier in the south.