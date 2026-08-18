ReplaceHate.org Founder Lou Valliere Joins The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Tom McManus

How do you motivate people to give their best, keep going through challenges, and choose wisdom over division? That is the kind of conversation at the heart of The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Tom McManus, featuring Lou Valliere, Founder of ReplaceHate Org LLC.

Scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM, this conversation highlights the mission behind ReplaceHate.org, a civic and social organization based in Jacksonville, Florida, focused on helping make America wiser and kinder through accessible motivational education.

Meet Lou Valliere, Founder of ReplaceHate Org LLC

Lou Valliere is the founder of ReplaceHate Org LLC, a one-person organization with a mission centered on wisdom, kindness, and practical learning tools. ReplaceHate.org helps make America wiser and kinder using free, all-ages motivational education cypher puzzles, easy math, faster reading practice, and SocialEqualiTees featuring wearable, shareable antique wisdoms.

The idea is simple but meaningful: positive messages can be shared repeatedly, even without saying a word. Through wearable and shareable wisdom, ReplaceHate.org aims to plant seeds of reflection, encouragement, and personal growth.

The Mission: Replace Hate with Wisdom

At its core, ReplaceHate.org is built around the belief that wisdom can be both practical and shareable. Lou’s approach combines education, repetition, and memorable messages to encourage people of all ages to think, learn, and grow.

Motivational Education for Everyday Life

ReplaceHate.org uses free “52 Teams of 8 Antique Wisdoms” workbooks as a way to plant seeds of wisdom. These resources are designed to encourage users to engage with meaningful ideas and share them through SocialEqualiTees and Gift Wisdoms.

For readers, leaders, educators, parents, and community-minded individuals, the practical takeaway is clear: wisdom becomes more powerful when it is simple enough to remember and easy enough to share.

How Lou Valliere Defines Success

Lou defines success as reaching whatever goals you have in life. His guiding motto is: “Good, Better Best, Never Let it Rest, till Your Good is Better and Your Better is Best,” by St. Jerome.

That perspective reflects a mindset of continuous improvement. Rather than settling, Lou sees each day as a new opportunity to get better, keep learning, and keep moving forward.

He also speaks openly about persistence. ReplaceHate.org has been a solo effort so far, and Lou is looking for partners to help take the mission to the next level. His commitment reflects a valuable lesson for anyone building a business, nonprofit, or community movement: meaningful work often requires patience, resilience, and the willingness to keep going even when results take time.

Lessons from Sports, Even Beyond the Field

Although Lou notes that he has never been athletically inclined, he draws inspiration from a sports quote by Willy Keeler: “I keep my eyes clear and hit ’em where they ain’t.”

For Lou, that means seeing opportunities where others may not and acting when the moment is right. It is a practical mindset for entrepreneurs, community builders, and anyone trying to bring a new idea into the world.

Practical Takeaways for Readers

1. Define Success by Your Own Goals

Success does not have to be measured only by outside recognition. Lou’s definition focuses on reaching meaningful goals and continuing to improve. That mindset can help people stay grounded and motivated.

2. Use Repetition to Reinforce Positive Ideas

ReplaceHate.org emphasizes wisdom that can be shared again and again. Whether through reading, puzzles, wearable messages, or conversation, repetition helps important ideas stay top of mind.

3. Keep Looking for Opportunity

The idea of “hitting them where they ain’t” is a reminder to look for overlooked opportunities. Innovation often comes from seeing what others miss.

4. Ask for the Right Partners

Lou’s journey has been a solo effort so far, but he is actively looking for partners. For mission-driven leaders, collaboration can be the step that helps an idea grow beyond its original limits.

5. Make Wisdom Easy to Share

One of the most useful concepts behind ReplaceHate.org is accessibility. When wisdom is simple, visual, and shareable, it has a better chance of reaching more people.

Why This Conversation Matters

The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Tom McManus provides a platform for conversations with people who are building, leading, and contributing in meaningful ways. Lou Valliere’s work with ReplaceHate.org brings attention to a timely and important idea: communities benefit when people choose wisdom, kindness, and persistence.

In a world where negativity can spread quickly, the mission to replace hate with antique wisdoms, motivational education, and shareable encouragement offers a constructive path forward.

Conclusion

Lou Valliere’s upcoming appearance on The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Tom McManus is more than a conversation about an organization. It is a reminder that wisdom, kindness, and determination are still powerful tools for personal growth and community impact.

To learn more about Lou Valliere and the mission of ReplaceHate Org LLC, visit ReplaceHate.org. You can also explore The Horse’s Mouth for more conversations with local leaders, founders, and community voices.