The Jacksonville Buzz with Dwayne Sorrell of Chef D’s Touch of Flavor

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, our host, Chris Budihas, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Today, Chris talks with Dwayne Sorrell of Chef D’s Touch of Flavor.

Short company description: Shops, prepares, present its customers an in home three course dining experience.

What Is Your Why (Why Are You In Business)?: To be self employed. Also, to give couples or small parties a pleasurable experience for that special occasion.

How did you get started in your field or work?: My wife was diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder. So I decided to attend a culinary school to be able to cook for her.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?: I’m a personal chef that cooks a three course dinner in your home.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months for your business?: To get the business up and running to the point of getting regular bookings.