5 Minute Salute with Jacob Mousseau of Wounded Woodworkers

On 5 Minute Salute, our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Jacob Mousseau of Wounded Woodworkers.

Short company description:

Wounded Woodworkers is a veteran-owned small business that creates beautiful and unique portraits using the therapeutic benefits of woodworking. Our founder, a disabled military veteran, turned his passion into a business to make a positive impact in his community.

Each portrait is carefully crafted to the specifications of our customers, ensuring that every product is special and meaningful. And, by choosing Wounded Woodworkers, you are also contributing to a good cause as we donate a portion of our profits to organizations that support wounded warriors and their families.

How do you define success?:

I define success as a harmonious blend of personal fulfillment, customer satisfaction, and social impact. For us, success means creating personalized gifts that capture and preserve cherished memories, making each product a meaningful keepsake.

It also involves ensuring that our business supports a larger purpose by donating a portion of our proceeds to help wounded warriors and their families, we contribute positively to the community.

Ultimately, success is measured by our ability to combine high-quality craftsmanship with a commitment to social responsibility, enriching lives and making a difference both individually and collectively.

How did you get started in your field or work?:

By accident while trying to heal from trauma.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?:

Other than operating for over 8 years without a customer complaint or negative review for our work we are one of the only organizations with this niche of crafting personalized gifts while also supporting a larger cause.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?:

Getting out of my own way, realizing asking for help is necessary, and that anything is possible.